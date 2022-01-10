The Line From The Bel-Air Trailer That Means More Than You Think

Fans of the original series will know that even with all his tight bonds with his Bel-Air-based relatives, the relationship between Will (Will Smith) and his Uncle Phil (James Avery) was the highlight of the show. As often as Will may have rubbed his stoic new guardian up the wrong way, the young man also looked to him as a father figure when he didn't have one himself, leading to one of the show's most iconic and memorable moments.

Things weren't always that way, of course. Initially, the two failed to see eye-to-eye on pretty much any level, which led to a confrontation in the pilot episode of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" (via YouTube), where Will called out his rich Uncle saying that time had made him soft, "you forgot who you are and where you came from."

This very line looks to have been altered for the all-new series, as we hear at the start of the trailer, Will's friend Jazz (Jordan L. Jones) advise that "this town will make you try to forget who you are and where you came from."

Could this be another simple nod to the original show, or foreshadowing a conversation set to take place between Jabari Bank's new prince and his own Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes)? We'll have to wait until the first three episodes debut on Super Bowl Sunday, February 13 on Peacock to find out.