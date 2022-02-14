How Roland Emmerich's Foundation Would Have Been Different From The TV Show - Exclusive

One of the most talked-about new genre series to debut in 2021 was the Apple TV+ adaptation of "Foundation," based on the series of novels and stories by legendary sci-fi author Isaac Asimov. A chronicle of the fall and rise of a vast galactic empire, with a lone historian and his devoted followers attempting a plan through which they intend to shorten civilization's dark ages from 30,000 years to just 1,000, the show was enough of a success for Apple to greenlight a second season. It also proved divisive among fans of Asimov's work, who felt it took too many liberties with the characters and story.

Nevertheless, the fact that such a cerebral, concept-driven narrative — with the books heavily reliant on ideas and exposition and less on action and characters — could even make it to the screen was something of a miracle. As far back as 1998, the "Foundation" saga had been in development as a film, with 20th Century Fox and New Line Cinema first attempting to wrangle the material. It was in 2009 that Sony Pictures won the rights to the property and recruited Roland Emmerich to direct.

The filmmaker behind visual effects-saturated disaster epics like "Independence Day" and the recent "Moonfall," Emmerich was seen by many at the time as the wrong person for the job. Indeed, after several years of development, he dropped out of the project, which evolved over time into the TV version that arrived on Apple's streaming platform. So how does Emmerich think his version would have differed from what we ultimately saw? "That's a totally different story," he tells Looper in an exclusive interview. "I had a whole different story written."