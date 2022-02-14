The Academy Will Let Twitter Pick A Fan Favorite Movie For The Oscars

The Academy is introducing a new way for movie fans to get involved in the upcoming 94th annual Academy Awards in March: letting Twitter users vote on their favorite movies. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Twitter users can cast up to 20 votes per day using the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite between February 14 and March 3. The film that receives the most votes during that time period will receive some sort of recognition during the Oscars broadcast on March 27, regardless of whether or not that film has been nominated for an award at the ceremony.

If that weren't enough incentive for fans to vote for their favorite movie of the year, three Twitter users who vote during this time period will be selected to travel to Los Angeles and actually present an award at the 95th Academy Awards in 2023. Additionally, THR reports that Twitter users can also use the hashtag #OscarsCheerMoment to talk about their favorite scene from a film in 2021 — the winning scenes (and their associated tweets) will apparently be shown during the Oscars broadcast, and prizes will be awarded to users whose scenes are recognized.

"The idea that a movie fan might see their Tweet during The Oscars broadcast is pretty epic," Twitter head of U.S. entertainment and news partnerships Sarah Rosen told THR. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with The Academy to bring this to life."