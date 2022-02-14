The Surprising Reason Mickey Sumner Loves Her Snowpiercer Character - Exclusive

While it may seem like starring on "Snowpiercer" would be both physically and emotionally grueling, as much of the filming takes place in a confined space mimicking an actual train, Sumner can't think of one challenge when asked. "There are no real challenges," she says. "The challenges are all fun. I embrace all of them."

What makes Bess Till so much fun to play for the British-born actor? "I love the physicality of this character," says Sumner. "I love her awkward, vulnerable moments when she struggles to trust and struggles with connection. I love her loyalty towards Layton — but, especially in Season 3, she really starts to question and prod at his mission, which was really fun ... to not always agree with Andre."

As for that connection to Layton, whom Till is often seen high-tailing it through the train with in order to foil a crime, Sumner jokes, "One day, they're going to write a [spin-off] show for Daveed and me, where we just get to play cops or detectives and get to be in every scene together because it's just too much fun ... Yeah, no challenges, just all fun."

New episodes of "Snowpiercer" air every Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.