Snowpiercer's Daveed Diggs And Mickey Sumner Dish On Working With Sean Bean And Jennifer Connelly - Exclusive Interview

What are your favorite scenes to film together, and does any one scene in particular stand out?

Sumner: I have a couple.

Diggs: I love every scene with Mickey. She's my favorite.

Sumner: One day, they're going to write a show for Daveed and me, where we just get to play cops or detectives and get to be in every scene together because it's just too much fun. We had one really fun explosion scene...

Diggs: Yeah, we got a lot of good stuff this season, and in all seasons, but I'll put that out there right now, in case anybody's [reading] this — cop duo, cop comedic drama with me and Mickey ... I'm in, fully 100% in. So, somebody write it, and we'll do it.

Any interesting memories or scenes with Sean Bean? He makes a fantastic bad guy as Mr. Wilford...

Diggs: Sean Bean's at 11 all the time. My favorite scene I've ever shot with him is, I can't tell you about it because it's in this season, but he had such a lack of concern for his own safety shooting it, and I was terrified for him. He was just like, "Hit me!" He went for it, and I was very impressed, and had to reconsider my own physicality quite a bit.

Sumner: For me, growing up in England, Sean Bean was such a hero of mine. Any time to be on set with him has been a bit of a pinch-me moment.

In general, what has been the best memory, whether funny or poignant, that stands out the most from all three seasons so far?

Sumner: I think it's the cast and the crew. I'll say it and keep saying it, but it's one of the greatest jobs, in that I just fell in love with everyone, and we became a real family. These relationships we have created, off camera as well as on, are life-long, and I'm really grateful for it.

Diggs: Yeah, same. Particularly last season, which should have been really, really hard because the borders were shut. Most of us who used to go see our families at some point couldn't do that, but I got to spend so much time outside of the show with these wonderful people and become even more of a family. As hard as last season was, it was a testament to how wonderful the people around us are. We had a really good time.

Season 3 of "Snowpiercer" premieres tonight on TNT, with subsequent episodes airing every Monday at 9 p.m. ET.