The Snowpiercer Spin-Off Daveed Diggs And Mickey Sumner Would Like To See - Exclusive

The pairing of Layton and Till brings both mystery and some comic relief to "Snowpiercer," as week after week, there always seems to be something the duo has to investigate. It's a perpetual plotline whose entertainment value isn't lost on Diggs and Sumner.

"One day, they're going to write a show for Daveed and me, where we just get to play cops or detectives and get to be in every scene together because it's just too much fun," says Sumner.

Diggs agrees, and even ups the ante: "I'll put that out there right now, in case anybody's [reading] this — cop duo, cop comedic drama with me and Mickey ... I'm in, fully 100% in. So, somebody write it, and we'll do it."

Exactly why does Diggs think it would be so much fun? "We got a lot of good [storylines] this season, and in all seasons," says Diggs. "I love every scene with Mickey. She's my favorite."

