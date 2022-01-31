The Snowpiercer Spin-Off Daveed Diggs And Mickey Sumner Would Like To See - Exclusive
Season 3 of "Snowpiercer," which airs Monday nights on TNT, is in full swing, with Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) and his cohorts commanding a small ten-car "pirate train" in search of missing engineer Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart civilization.
Assisting Layton on his quest is security officer Bess Till (Mickey Sumner). She often helps the former homicide detective solve crimes that take place on the Snowpiecer train, which is circling the globe while carrying the last remnants of society after a modern-day ice age wiped out civilization.
While the series — which is based on the 2013 cult-hit film of the same name and also stars Sean Bean, Steven Ogg, Alison Wright, and Lena Hall — may not seem rife with spin-off potential since everyone is basically stuck on the same train, there is one possible offshoot that was floated when Looper exclusively chatted with Diggs and Sumner.
Daveed Diggs and Mickey Sumner would love to star in a comedic cop drama together
The pairing of Layton and Till brings both mystery and some comic relief to "Snowpiercer," as week after week, there always seems to be something the duo has to investigate. It's a perpetual plotline whose entertainment value isn't lost on Diggs and Sumner.
"One day, they're going to write a show for Daveed and me, where we just get to play cops or detectives and get to be in every scene together because it's just too much fun," says Sumner.
Diggs agrees, and even ups the ante: "I'll put that out there right now, in case anybody's [reading] this — cop duo, cop comedic drama with me and Mickey ... I'm in, fully 100% in. So, somebody write it, and we'll do it."
Exactly why does Diggs think it would be so much fun? "We got a lot of good [storylines] this season, and in all seasons," says Diggs. "I love every scene with Mickey. She's my favorite."
New episodes of "Snowpiercer" air every Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.