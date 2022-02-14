Celebs From Across The Industry Pay Tribute To Ivan Reitman's Career

Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson, who returned as Winston Zeddemore in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," reflected on the loss on Twitter, saying, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of Ivan Reitman. Truly a great man and filmmaker who I had honor and privilege of knowing and working with." Breckin Meyer, the actor known for comedy hits like "Road Trip," which Reitman executive produced, spoke about working with the producer, proclaiming that "there wasn't, and still isn't, a day that we forgot what a COMEDIC MASTER he was. Growing up on his work and THEN getting to work with him was a dream. He was encouraging, brilliant, and pretty much right about everything." Many others, including major names in Hollywood like screenwriter Jon Hurwitz, Kumail Nanjiani, Mindy Kaling, and Judd Apatow, also posted on Twitter about the loss of Reitman and his impact on them.

Reitman also looks to have been a mentor to the next generation of comedy greats, as according to "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" director Phil Lord, "Ivan Reitman was very good to me and @chrizmillr. He sought us out and encouraged us when we made our first movie ... and spent DAYS giving us helpful notes [on 'Into the Spider-Verse']." Lord also went on to say that Reitman "was always rigorous, curious, and generous with his advice. He cared about comedy but also about story and character and making a movie Good. Lucky to have known a fellow traveler who proved you can have it all." Reitman clearly had a major impact on the entertainment industry and creators who worked with him, while people everywhere continue to appreciate the many hit comedies and other films that he's personally worked on.