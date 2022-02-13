The Devastating Death Of Ghostbusters Director Ivan Reitman

The world of cinema has lost an icon of Hollywood with the sudden death of "Ghostbusters" director Ivan Reitman. According to the Associated Press, Reitman died at the age of 75 at his home on Saturday night in Montecito, California. In a joint statement announcing the famed director's passing, his family remembered Reitman for the intimately personal role he played in their lives, in addition to his numerous contributions to the field of film.

"Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life," the Reitman family said in a statement. "We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always."

In addition to 1984's "Ghostbusters" and its 1989 sequel, Reitman's directorial contributions in Hollywood include a plethora of other hits.