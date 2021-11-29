The Sneaky Ivan Reitman Cameo Everyone Missed In Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Now that "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" premiered in theaters on November 19, 2021, enough time has passed that we can say whether it's a hit or not. As reported by Variety, after the opening weekend took in an impressive-for-a-pandemic $44 million, chances are good that we'll get more "Ghostbusters" movies in the future.

One thing is certain: the fans love it. "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" currently boasts a 95% Fresh rating among the audience on Rotten Tomatoes. With results like that, it's difficult to argue with director Jason Reitman's decision to pack the movie full of Easter eggs and references. "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is very much a love letter to the first two films in the franchise, "Ghostbusters" (1984) and "Ghostbusters II" (1989), and the many homages to those films prove it.

Here's an Easter egg that even the most diehard "Ghostbusters" fans missed: the director of the first two films, Ivan Reitman, who's also the father of "Afterlife" director Jason Reitman, makes a brief appearance. Here's where you can spot him.