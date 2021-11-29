The Sneaky Ivan Reitman Cameo Everyone Missed In Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Now that "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" premiered in theaters on November 19, 2021, enough time has passed that we can say whether it's a hit or not. As reported by Variety, after the opening weekend took in an impressive-for-a-pandemic $44 million, chances are good that we'll get more "Ghostbusters" movies in the future.
One thing is certain: the fans love it. "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" currently boasts a 95% Fresh rating among the audience on Rotten Tomatoes. With results like that, it's difficult to argue with director Jason Reitman's decision to pack the movie full of Easter eggs and references. "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is very much a love letter to the first two films in the franchise, "Ghostbusters" (1984) and "Ghostbusters II" (1989), and the many homages to those films prove it.
Here's an Easter egg that even the most diehard "Ghostbusters" fans missed: the director of the first two films, Ivan Reitman, who's also the father of "Afterlife" director Jason Reitman, makes a brief appearance. Here's where you can spot him.
Ivan Reitman plays the coveted role of "Peter Venkman's hands"
Jason Reitman revealed the cameo in an Instagram post. The caption read, "Directing dad. For an insert shot of Venkman firing up his proton pack, we brought in the hands of another Ghostbuster. My favorite Easter egg. #ghostbustersafterlife."
Reitman included a photo with the post, which shows him directing his father. The elder Reitman is wearing one of the iconic Ghostbusters suits and is indeed holding a proton pack for the insert shot. Jason Reitman didn't say exactly when his father's hands appear in the film. Just look closely for Peter Venkman's hands and you'll see him.
This is just one of the dozens of Easter eggs packed into "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," which references both the first two "Ghostbusters" films as well as many other horror classics. You can check out our full guide to the Easter eggs to see more.