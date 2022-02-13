AMC's Super Bowl First Look At Interview With The Vampire Has Twitter Buzzing

It has been nearly 30 years since Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt brought Anne Rice's vampiric masterpiece, "Interview with the Vampire," to the big screen. The film served to redefine vampires for a new generation and kickstart the career of a young Kirsten Durst.

Three decades later, AMC is set to reboot the series for a new era in the form of an eight-episode debut season. Super Bowl Sunday gave audiences their first look at the upcoming series via a short clip in a comprehensive promo for the AMC+ premium streaming platform. In the clip, we get a glimpse of the vampire Lestat (Sam Reid) with blood smeared across his face and a terrified Louis (Jacob Anderson), as Lestat proclaims, "I give death to those deserving."

Even though the clip only lasts a few seconds (0:27-0:33) and one foreboding line, fan chatter over on Twitter kicked into high gear immediately following the first look.