Robert Pattinson's Time As Batman Got Off To An Even Rockier Start Than We Realized

The release date of the highly anticipated "The Batman," directed by Matt Reeves (who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Peter Craig), is now less than a month away, slated to premiere in theaters on March 6. The film stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, who is two years into fighting crime in Gotham City as Batman. In an effort to catch the Riddler (Paul Dano), a serial killer targeting Gotham City residents, Batman must make new allies — such as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) — to catch the Riddler. "The Batman" also features Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrel as Penguin.

Pattinson is the latest in a long line of actors to play the iconic character of Batman. The role was most recently played by Ben Affleck in DCU films including 2017's "Justice League" and 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and, before that, Christian Bale in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" trilogy. Other actors who have taken on the role include Michael Keaton, George Clooney, and Val Kilmer.

When our newest Bruce Wayne, Pattinson, was offered the role, he revealed to GQ that it was a "no hesitation yes" to take on the role. However, once he actually stepped into the role, Pattinson got off to quite a rocky start.