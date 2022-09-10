Marvel's First Secret Invasion Trailer Will Blow You Away

After spending 2020 away from the movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe returned to the big screen throughout 2021 and 2022. At the same time, however, the blockbuster franchise has managed to find its niche on the small screen, specifically through the Disney+ streaming service. "WandaVision," "Ms. Marvel," and other series put a spotlight on both new and familiar aspects of the MCU, and the fandom couldn't get enough. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Marvel Studios is keeping the ball rolling.

While the Disney+ MCU slate is predominantly focused on individual character stories — as evidenced by titles like "Moon Knight" and "She-Hulk" — one project is taking a far more ambitious approach: "Secret invasion." The series will reveal that the shape-shifting race known as the Skrulls have used their powers to infiltrate Earth, and they have evil intentions on their minds. Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn star as Nick Fury and Talos, respectively, with Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott joining them.

Details about "Secret Invasion" were few and far between for some time, but that all changed with the arrival of the first trailer.