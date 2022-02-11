Halo TV Series Premiere Threatened By Shocking Lawsuit

20 years' worth of unpaid royalties sounds like enough money to file a lawsuit over, and according to a report by Eurogamer, two composers who worked on "Halo's" soundtrack are doing just that. Marty O'Donnell and Mike Salvatori composed the original game's extremely recognizable music — which has been used by the franchise in a number of ways — for Bungie, which Microsoft later acquired. According to O'Donnell, they filed their lawsuit back in June 2020 after failing to reach an understanding with Microsoft, and are now fighting for what they say is their just share of the spoils. Microsoft maintains that the composers operated on a work-for-hire basis, but O'Donnell says this isn't the case.

"It was never work-for-hire," O'Donnell said. "It was always a licence deal. So that's what we did with Halo. With the first Halo music ever, that was written and recorded in 1999 for the first time. It was licensed to Bungie. Bungie didn't get bought by Microsoft for over a year."

Per O'Donnell, the issues between the composers and Microsoft have been brewing pretty much since 2000, and with the 2020 lawsuit fanning the embers into full-on flames, things now seem to have reached a point where the composers' legal team could potentially block the planned launch of the "Halo" show. This doesn't necessarily happen, mind you. Successful mediation is still possible, but if things truly come to it, an injunction that stops the "Halo" adaptation on its tracks might still be possible. Count on Looper to keep you informed about the developments of this story.

"Halo" is currently set to premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, March 24.