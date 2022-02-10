Alicia Silverstone Reveals Why Clueless Co-Star Paul Rudd Teases Her - Exclusive

On what it was like working with the "Clueless" cast and if she can remember any fun stories from set, Silverstone recalled, "Oh, laughing on set. Hmm. I don't remember laughing a lot on set because I was so tired and I was working so hard, and I think I was there, 24/7, basically through that whole experience and the other people would come in, they'd roll in, they're like day players ... they would come in and go away and come in and go away. They were just having a ball." Well, someone's gotta be there for the fountain epiphanies and 500 wardrobe changes.

For Silverstone, her favorite memory wasn't from set at all. "I think the funniest time I had was when, three years ago, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison, and Breckin Meyer and I were all in Chicago together [at C2E2 2019], and I never saw how joyous and funny they all were together because, like I said, I was working, working, working," Silverstone explained. "We were all doing an interview together on stage, and they were so funny, the three of them together, these boys, and Donald was telling us about how I had gone to this party with him for his birthday during that time [filming 'Clueless'], and I said, 'I never went to your birthday party. I have no idea what you're talking about.'"

What an iconic memory to forget.