The Surprising Reason John Bradley Says Moonfall Was Harder Work Than Game Of Thrones - Exclusive

British actor John Bradley stars as janitor-turned-scientist-turned-hero K.C. Houseman in "Moonfall," the latest disaster film from director Roland Emmerich in which the Moon hurtles off its orbit towards Earth. While Houseman is the one who figures out exactly what's happening to the previously stable relationship between the Earth and its lone satellite, that doesn't mean the brainy theorist doesn't escape from its effects. Along with stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and the rest of the cast, Bradley has to dodge giant falling chunks of the Moon, massive gravity wells and titanic tidal waves.

Although most of that is CG, there is at least one scene in which Bradley and Wilson are submerged in real and very dirty water when they're trapped in a flooded hotel. "It was fun and it looks cool in the movie," he recalls in an exclusive interview with Looper. "But I won't want to do it too often because I swallowed a gargantuan amount of filthy water that day and I don't want to repeat that anytime soon."

Still, it's probably all in a day's work for Bradley, who spent nearly a decade scraping, fighting and running around some of the harshest winter landscapes in Europe while playing Samwell Tarly on "Game of Thrones." Sam and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) spent most of their time beyond the Wall in constant, icy snow and wind, so surely after eight seasons of that, a little dirty water isn't going to faze John Bradley, is it?