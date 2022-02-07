Roland Emmerich On The Inspiration Behind Moonfall - Exclusive

The idea that the Moon is an artificial construct — presumably built by aliens — is not exactly new. Sci-fi writer H.G. Wells first posited the idea in his 1901 book, "The First Men in the Moon," and various theories about the Moon being hollow or some kind of alien observatory have circulated for years. Roland Emmerich says it was a more recent 2006 tome that first sparked his imagination.

"I read, 10 years ago, a book called 'Who Built the Moon?' and it was such a provocative book," he explains. "Every time I looked at the Moon, I was reminded that I read that book, and slowly out of that came this idea: 'What if something happens to the Moon and it falls on Earth, and at the same time, we learn that the Moon is not natural, it's actually built?' That was a cool idea."

The concept of an artificial intelligence from deep space being behind the Moon's plunge is a remnant of a project called "Singularity" that Emmerich almost made a decade ago. "Yes, it was a lot of that theme," he recalls. "There's also a great book called "Homo Deus" which talks about the same thing ... they cannot just create artificial intelligence and give control to that entity. It could be a disastrous thing."

Although the concepts behind "Moonfall" are wildly inconceivable, Emmerich always consults with experts at places like NASA or Jet Propulsion Laboratory to make sure that there is some basis in real science in his movie — even if the idea is not to be taken too seriously.

"When [it's] not all really well researched, people will start asking too many questions, and even then they will still ask a lot of questions," he says. "I still don't believe that the Moon is artificial, but it's just buying into it and [doing] some sort of explaining to people with a twinkle in your eye, [and still being] as accurate as possible."

"Moonfall" is now playing in theaters.