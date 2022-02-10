What Is The Song In Quickbook's Super Bowl 2022 Commercial?

As we stand on the cusp of another Super Bowl, advertising agencies are rolling out previews of their commercial campaigns for the big day. We've already gotten quite a slew of commercials. For one, there's that star-studded bowling-based teaser for Michelob Ultra. There's also a Greenlight commercial featuring actor Ty Burrell, and Andy Richter portraying Julius Caesar in a promo for Avocados from Mexico. Some of the ads seem quite promising, others appear to be quite unusual, and all of them aim for one single honor — to be the most buzzed-about commercial at watercoolers worldwide on Monday morning.

QuickBooks – which develops and publishes accounting software for small businesses — recently released a teaser clip for their Super Bowl commercial to YouTube. It features a woman, a synthesizer, and a cat being taught to meow the tune to a very popular rap song. Can you recall the name of the piece of music that the cat's being taught to sing?