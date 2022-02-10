What Is The Song In Quickbook's Super Bowl 2022 Commercial?
As we stand on the cusp of another Super Bowl, advertising agencies are rolling out previews of their commercial campaigns for the big day. We've already gotten quite a slew of commercials. For one, there's that star-studded bowling-based teaser for Michelob Ultra. There's also a Greenlight commercial featuring actor Ty Burrell, and Andy Richter portraying Julius Caesar in a promo for Avocados from Mexico. Some of the ads seem quite promising, others appear to be quite unusual, and all of them aim for one single honor — to be the most buzzed-about commercial at watercoolers worldwide on Monday morning.
QuickBooks – which develops and publishes accounting software for small businesses — recently released a teaser clip for their Super Bowl commercial to YouTube. It features a woman, a synthesizer, and a cat being taught to meow the tune to a very popular rap song. Can you recall the name of the piece of music that the cat's being taught to sing?
DJ Khaled's 'All I Do is Win' can be heard in the commercial
DJ Khaled's "All I Do is Win" has been a staple of sporting events and become quite a popular tune in general since it burst onto the music scene in 2010. The song — which features verses from rappers Rick Ross, T-Pain, Snoop Dogg and Ludacris, hit #6 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart, peaked at #8 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and landed at #24 in July of 2010 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was also a #9 hit in Germany, per DJ Charts.
Since then, "All I Do is Win" has shown up in a viral Tim Tebow tribute video (per Billboard), was used by the New York Knicks (among other professional sports teams) as an intro theme (per NBA.com) and was even used to play President Barack Obama into the 2013 White House Correspondent's Dinner (via NPR). It also famously showed up in an episode of the Disney Channel reboot of "DuckTales" in 2017 (via YouTube). Commercial lovers with keen ears may remember that the song was used previously in a Classico Pasta Sauce ad in 2016 (via Vimeo). It's a song that's got quite a shelf life, and it's not surprising that QuickBooks has turned to DJ Khaled to help make their commercial even more memorable.