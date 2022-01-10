The Masked Singer Character Everyone Forgets Bob Saget Played
"The Masked Singer" is an American reality TV show that puts a fun and interesting twist on shows like "American Idol" and other similar talent competitions. Not only are the contestants competing to be voted the best singer in the competition, but all of them are celebrities. On top of that, said celebrities are dressed up in costumes that most people only see in their most feverish of fever dreams. This — in theory — helps keep the competition fair and makes it so that fans and judges are voting based on talent more so than a contestant's star power.
During Season 4, Bob Saget made a special appearance as one of the costumed singers. He was in Group C, making his debut in Episode 5 and his big reveal in Episode 6. He sang "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" by Creedence Clearwater Revival and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" by The Rolling Stones during his performances, and when he was finally unmasked, he had a wholesome message that really resonated with fans.
Saget donned the Squiggly Monster costume to the surprise of many
Host of the show Nick Cannon may have described Squiggly Monster as "Beetlejuice on steroids," but in truth, it looks more like what would happen if the Hamburglar and Animal from "The Muppets" had a terrifying baby. He's only on the show for two episodes, but his costume is so deceptive that the judges are initially conflicted about who is behind the mask. Some of his clues are pretty obvious — like calling himself a "father figure," a direct reference to his role as Danny Tanner in "Full House" — while others are more obscure. But most of the panelists get it right in the end, and Saget delivers a heartwarming speech after his unmasking.
He goes on to say, "What you guys do here is why I wanted to do this. Because, you know, we're all going through a tough time. I get to be a part of your joy and it's needed so bad" (via People). Saget's words held extra significance at the time, given that the episode was filmed and aired during the later months of 2020 when the COVID-19 virus was hitting the US pretty hard. Unfortunately, Saget has passed away since his appearance on the show — but his humor and positivity will be sorely missed.