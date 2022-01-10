The Masked Singer Character Everyone Forgets Bob Saget Played

Host of the show Nick Cannon may have described Squiggly Monster as "Beetlejuice on steroids," but in truth, it looks more like what would happen if the Hamburglar and Animal from "The Muppets" had a terrifying baby. He's only on the show for two episodes, but his costume is so deceptive that the judges are initially conflicted about who is behind the mask. Some of his clues are pretty obvious — like calling himself a "father figure," a direct reference to his role as Danny Tanner in "Full House" — while others are more obscure. But most of the panelists get it right in the end, and Saget delivers a heartwarming speech after his unmasking.

He goes on to say, "What you guys do here is why I wanted to do this. Because, you know, we're all going through a tough time. I get to be a part of your joy and it's needed so bad" (via People). Saget's words held extra significance at the time, given that the episode was filmed and aired during the later months of 2020 when the COVID-19 virus was hitting the US pretty hard. Unfortunately, Saget has passed away since his appearance on the show — but his humor and positivity will be sorely missed.