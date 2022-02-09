The Film And Video Game Rights For This Massive Franchise Are Up For Sale Again

Rights to the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy and "The Hobbit" are coming up for auction as the current owner, Saul Zaentz Co., has decided to sell the valuable property (via Variety). Rights to movies, gaming, merchandise, and more will be on the table. While Warner Bros., which produced the "Lord of the Rings" and subsequent "The Hobbit" trilogies, having purchased live-action film development rights of their own, a lack of project development allowed those rights to revert back to Saul Zaentz Co. in 2021. The sale is projected to have a floor of $2 billion, according to Variety's reporting.

The news comes as Amazon is set to release a long-awaited "Lord of the Rings" show, subtitled "The Rings of Power," which is scheduled to debut on Amazon Prime Video this fall. Amazon currently has global TV rights for the franchise, which they purchased from the Tolkien estate to the alleged tune of a whopping $250 million in 2017. Having sunk an additional $400 million into production on the show, it is expected that the online retailing giant will be a top potential buyer for the newly released rights. Such a deal would allow them to make additional "Lord of the Rings" content as they compete with other entertainment giants who have found massive success with fantasy franchises such as "Game of Thrones" on HBO and "The Witcher" on Netflix.

Whoever ends up the new owner of the "Lord of the Rings" rights may be the one to rule them all.