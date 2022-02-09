This Legendary Rapper Was Considered To Star In Mad Max: Fury Road

When "Mad Max: Fury Road" hit theaters in the summer of 2015, audiences the world over were blown away as much by the scope of George Miller's post-apocalyptic landscape as they were the explosive action at the center of the narrative. And its safe to say even folks well-studied in Miller's past "Mad Max" offerings were likely caught off guard by just how much bigger this car-smashing, fire-bombing bonanza was, in comparison.

While Miller undoubtedly utilized too many moving parts to fathom in bringing "Fury Road" to the big screen, none of them would've mattered much if the film had miscast its lead roles of the wily Max Rackatansky and the formidable warrior Furiosa. Those iconic parts, of course, eventually went to Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. While casting that duo paid off in spades for Miller and the "Mad Max" production team, it seems they'd thrown a casting net for those roles far larger than anyone could've known.

In fact, a recent behind-the-scenes account of the film's casting process claims Miller and company looked at everyone from Jeremy Renner and Michael Fassbender, to Gal Gadot and Rhianna, for those roles. Apparently, they even briefly considered offering the part of Max to a legendary Detroit rapper.