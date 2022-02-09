Crunchyroll's Anime Of The Year 2021 Should Come As No Surprise
With celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, Michael B. Jordan, and Keanu Reeves opening up about their favorite anime, it's no surprise that the once niche genre has been gaining mainstream popularity in recent years. A study by Parrot Analytics revealed that "global demand for anime content grew 118%" between 2020 and 2022.
This popularity is reflected online, with many fans taking to forums and social media to discuss their favorite series. Every year, their devotion to the genre is utilized by Crunchyroll for The Anime Awards. As the streaming service explains, fans "cast millions of votes to honor shows, characters, actors, and more that will live in anime history."
From character design to romantic pairings, fans voted on a wide range of categories. The top award, of course, is Anime of the Year. Nominees for the category were "86: EIGHTY SIX," "JUJUTSU KAISEN," "Ranking of Kings," "Attack on Titan," "ODDTAXI," and "Sonny Boy."
And the winner for Anime of the Year 2021 is...
Attack on Titan won Crunchyroll's Anime of the Year
The critically-acclaimed series "Attack on Titan" winning Crunchyroll's Anime of the Year should come as no surprise considering that it is widely regarded as one of the best anime of the 2010s. The show is an adaptation of the best-selling manga of the same name. It is set in a post-apocalyptic world and follows Eren Jaeger (Yuki Kaji) as he seeks revenge against the Titans, who destroy the remains of his city and kill his mother in Season 1.
In addition to winning Anime of the Year, "Attack on Titan" also won Best Antagonist, Best Voice Acting Performance (Japanese), and Best Opening Sequence (via Crunchyroll). The awards come as the series is wrapping up its fourth and final season for viewers in the United States.
Additionally, the show has won Best Director and Best Ending Sequence in past years from The Anime Awards.
"Attack on Titan" is currently streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll.