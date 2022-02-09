Crunchyroll's Anime Of The Year 2021 Should Come As No Surprise

With celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, Michael B. Jordan, and Keanu Reeves opening up about their favorite anime, it's no surprise that the once niche genre has been gaining mainstream popularity in recent years. A study by Parrot Analytics revealed that "global demand for anime content grew 118%" between 2020 and 2022.

This popularity is reflected online, with many fans taking to forums and social media to discuss their favorite series. Every year, their devotion to the genre is utilized by Crunchyroll for The Anime Awards. As the streaming service explains, fans "cast millions of votes to honor shows, characters, actors, and more that will live in anime history."

From character design to romantic pairings, fans voted on a wide range of categories. The top award, of course, is Anime of the Year. Nominees for the category were "86: EIGHTY SIX," "JUJUTSU KAISEN," "Ranking of Kings," "Attack on Titan," "ODDTAXI," and "Sonny Boy."

And the winner for Anime of the Year 2021 is...