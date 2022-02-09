The Surprising Role Ice Age's Justina Machado Would Like To Take On - Exclusive

While Machado has almost 100 credits to her name, according to IMDb, there's one genre of onscreen work that she hasn't been involved in yet that she considers to be her dream role. "I'd love to do a musical," she says, adding, "I did 'In the Heights' on Broadway, and I would love to do a live action [version]."

Machado made her Broadway debut in the Tony-winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda as Daniela in 2009 — and the popular production was turned into a film in 2021, but Machado was not in it.

Still, she'd love to star in a live-action musical of any kind. "That is really something I'd love to do," she reiterates. "I feel like they're making a comeback, especially with [the recent] 'West Side Story,' and all of these great things happening."

In the meantime, you can watch Machado in her latest film, "The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild," which is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.