Here's The Only Way To Watch Pixar's Turning Red

One of the most highly anticipated family films of this year is "Turning Red," the latest feature from celebrated animation studio Pixar. Directed by Domee Shi and with production design from Rona Liu whose prior work includes the Pixar short "Bao," the movie revolves around a 13-year-old girl, voiced by Rosalie Chiang, who finds that she turns into an enormous (and adorable) red panda whenever she experiences heightened emotions. Think the Incredible Hulk, but cuter. Like most Pixar films, the movie functions as an extended allegory, this time about the challenges of puberty and adolescence.

The film is scheduled to be released in March of this year. However, with the landscape of cinema changing at a breakneck rate amid the ongoing spread of COVID-19, which has convinced many moviegoers to refrain from going out to the local multiplex, along with the advent of home streaming powered by high-speed internet connections, many studios are turning to new methods of distribution. Disney has been at the forefront of that push, releasing a number of films directly to streaming in recent memory, including 2020's "Soul," another Pixar production.

"Turning Red" will join that list of titles, and Disney has announced that there's only one way you'll be able to watch the Pixar film.