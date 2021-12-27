Here's When You Can Watch The Batman At Home

"The Batman” is fast approaching, and from what we've seen thus far, this latest depiction of Gotham's dark knight might just be his most unique look to date. Similar to Christopher Nolan's beloved trilogy, the newest installment in the franchise is attempting to take the story of Bruce Wayne in an entirely new direction — one that seems more akin to a psychological thriller than a superhero flick.

The trailer emphasizes the Caped Crusader's roots as a detective, as we watch Batman (Robert Pattinson) fighting crime in rain-soaked subway stations and decrepit underground tunnels. Gone are the days of the Dark Knight flying over skyscrapers and packed city streets; this film hinges Batman's descent into the dark underworld of a city gone to ruin. Even our quick glimpse of the Riddler's (Paul Dano) lair looks better suited to a serial killer than a supervillain –- with strange symbols and psychotic messages scribbled on the floor beside mountains of books and pictures.

It's a bold new take that already has some fans divided, but one thing is sure: "The Batman" is one of the most anticipated films of 2022, and fans hoping to watch the movie from the comfort of their own home just got incredible news — the whole thing will actually be available to stream for a limited time.