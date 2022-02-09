Robert Pattinson Reveals What Makes His Batman Unique

In a recent interview with GQ, the Bat-to-be revealed what kind of character (or characters) we're going to get from him in the upcoming adaptation, and it's one that's drastically different from what we've seen before. "He doesn't have a playboy persona at all, so he's kind of a weirdo as Bruce and a weirdo as Batman, and I kept thinking there's a more nihilistic slant to it," Robert Pattinson explained, looking to the journeys other iterations of the Bat have gone on in the past. "'Cause, normally, in all the other movies, Bruce goes away, trains, and returns to Gotham believing in himself, thinking, 'I'm gonna change things here.' But in this, it's sort of implied that he's had a bit of a breakdown. But this thing he's doing, it's not even working."

Given the seemingly dark trail his Bruce Wayne is going to head down, it begs the question if there will be any familiar turns and strolls through the iconic alleys that make DC Comics' world-famous hero the one we know him to be. While "The Batman" may not necessarily focus on the origin of Bruce Wayne taking up the mantle of the Bat, will there be any mention of the turning point that led him to do so?