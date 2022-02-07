Better Call Saul Season 6 Teaser Is The Beginning Of The End
"Better Call Saul" is nearing the release date of its sixth and final season, which is slated to premiere sometime early this year. The spin-off series has followed Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) as he transforms from a well-meaning new lawyer with a con artist past into the seedy, greedy criminal defense lawyer who helps out Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) in "Breaking Bad." Meanwhile, the show also follows Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) as he becomes more involved with a drug cartel in order to help provide for his granddaughter.
Over the first five seasons, we've seen the stakes get higher and higher, such as with the introduction of antagonist Lalo (Tony Dalton) or Jimmy's long-time-coming decision to practice law under the name Saul Goodman. And, with the cliffhanger at the end of Season 5 — in which it is heavily implied that Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), formerly a stickler for ethics, is sinking deeper into Jimmy's conning ways — fans are dying for the new season to come out.
Lucky for us, AMC has just released a teaser trailer giving us a look into Season 6 — and, in the short clip, we get a glimpse into the beginning of the end for "Better Call Saul."
The clip teases The Cousins returning
In a short teaser posted on the "Better Call Saul" Instagram page, fans are given an ultra brief glance into the upcoming season. In the clip, we see Leonel and Marco Salamanca (Daniel and Luis Moncada) — better known as "the Cousins" or "the Twins" — showing up at a crime scene. The ruthless and taciturn twin brothers are, of course, wearing their signature matching suits and cowboy boots with silver skull tips at the toe.
Fans will definitely remember the Cousins for their many pivotal scenes in "Breaking Bad," such as their attempt to murder Hank (Dean Norris). They have also made several appearances in "Better Call Saul," most recently in Season 5 when meeting with Jimmy in the desert on behalf of Lalo. If this teaser is anything to go off of, then we can assume that the Cousins will play an essential role in how things play out in the final season.
Despite the Instagram post being captioned with "Mark your calendar," the teaser did not come with a specific release date. Hopefully there are more teasers, and a release date announcement, to come soon.