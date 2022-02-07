Better Call Saul Season 6 Teaser Is The Beginning Of The End

"Better Call Saul" is nearing the release date of its sixth and final season, which is slated to premiere sometime early this year. The spin-off series has followed Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) as he transforms from a well-meaning new lawyer with a con artist past into the seedy, greedy criminal defense lawyer who helps out Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) in "Breaking Bad." Meanwhile, the show also follows Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) as he becomes more involved with a drug cartel in order to help provide for his granddaughter.

Over the first five seasons, we've seen the stakes get higher and higher, such as with the introduction of antagonist Lalo (Tony Dalton) or Jimmy's long-time-coming decision to practice law under the name Saul Goodman. And, with the cliffhanger at the end of Season 5 — in which it is heavily implied that Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), formerly a stickler for ethics, is sinking deeper into Jimmy's conning ways — fans are dying for the new season to come out.

Lucky for us, AMC has just released a teaser trailer giving us a look into Season 6 — and, in the short clip, we get a glimpse into the beginning of the end for "Better Call Saul."