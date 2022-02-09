The Book Of Boba Fett Chapter 7 Mod Moment That Made No Sense To Fans

When the chips were down, and it looked like Boba's battle plans were in the wind, battle-hungry Wookie Black Krrsantan was taken to safety by the Mods key members Skad and Drash. The effort to get him out of harm's way came with unnecessary flair, though, when while carrying Black K off the battlefield, the two Mods stopped to fire back, and Skad seemingly threw a twirl in for absolutely no reason whatsoever.

It was indeed a choice and one that fans couldn't ignore seeing. Naturally, after spotting the spontaneous dance-like move, viewers took the understandable action of going on Reddit to question what they'd just witnessed. u/Simon2105 promptly mocked the "spin move by that cyborg guy," leaving u/Notsobigboss to chime in saying, "I don't think I've ever seen a spin move so unnecessary before."

u/phantom-under-ground questioned the sheer logistics of the move, asking, "How did that help his shot other than to make him dizzy and have to reacquire the target." Others did defend the decision (sort of), saying that he was performing a 360 no scope, often done in first-person shooters. At the same time, Marc_Cee argued he may suffer from the same condition as Derek Zoolander and that "he can't turn left."

Hey, this show saw Grogu bring down a Rancor calf. Stranger things have happened.