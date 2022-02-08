John Bradley Reveals What He Had To Unlearn For Moonfall - Exclusive

You would think that John Bradley had seen it all during his eight seasons on "Game of Thrones." Cast right out of acting school — in his first major role — as Samwell Tarly, loyal friend and lieutenant to Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Bradley spent a lot of the next ten years in freezing cold, wet conditions, traveling across the icy landscapes beyond the Wall (represented by real-life, quite chilly locations in Iceland and Northern Ireland), battling wights, running from White Walkers and generally scrambling from or into danger.

Bradley took a year off after "Game of Thrones" wrapped, getting some distance from the role of Sam and telling The Wrap that he was looking for different characters to portray. The first one to arrive onscreen is K.C. Houseman, the janitor and presumed conspiracy theorist who turns out to be quite the accomplished scientist in Roland Emmerich's new space disaster flick, "Moonfall." Houseman is the unlikely hero who first spots trouble on the Moon, determining that it's veering off its orbit and headed towards Earth.

That discovery and the impending destruction of Earth send Houseman on a mission to the Moon alongside trained astronauts Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson, and it was for the scenes on the space shuttle that Bradley had to learn a whole new way of moving — or rather, unlearn an old one. "As soon as we got that into our heads, it all made sense," he tells Looper. "But it was just such a different physical discipline to click into."