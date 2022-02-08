Ice Age's Simon Pegg Reveals The Things Only Adults Notice In Animated Films - Exclusive

When it comes to animated movies like those in the "Ice Age" franchise, voiceover actor Simon Pegg is quick to point out the main difference between family-oriented films and his more adult fare movies. "Well, you can't rely on the tricks that you might use in a more grown-up film, [like] cursing or whatever, which is an easy laugh sometimes, particularly in comedy," he said during a recent interview with Looper.

It's a challenge he enjoys, plus it has allowed him to share his work with young daughter. "I always think 'Ice Age' is one of those films that is very much aimed at everybody," Pegg added. "I did 'Ice Age' in the first place because my wife was pregnant, and I wanted to do a film that my child could watch. As you say, I'd done a lot of grown-up films, but [my daughter] Tilly was born the same year the film ['Dawn of the Dinosaurs'] came out. So, she grew up with those movies, and it was my joy to be able to watch them with her."

As for adults, though, Pegg is proud to say that there are even jokes in "The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild" that they'll enjoy. "There are so many jokes in these films that kids just won't get, and not because they're lewd or adult, there's just stuff in there for the grown-ups, too," Pegg said, and added, "I think the best animations have that."

