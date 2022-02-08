Karen Gillan's One Wish For Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 - Exclusive

When asked about the upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy" projects, Gillan joked, "I probably have about four Marvel snipers on me right now." Given how tightly guarded the specifics of future MCU projects are, Gillan was obviously limited in what she could discuss, but was able to talk a bit about where Nebula is currently at in her story arc: "Her father's dead, who was Thanos, the worst man ever. Now, she gets to start to live her life without the presence of the source of her childhood abuse, essentially."

Gillan humorously followed up this statement by saying, "I just made the Marvel universe really heavy," but it's clear these heavier themes are compelling her in a franchise more commonly associated with comedic quips and big explosions. Her big wish is that audiences will find this story of recovering from abuse as compelling as she does, saying, "It's really interesting to explore her life beyond Thanos, and I think it'll be interesting. It's interesting for me. Hopefully, it's interesting to watch."

Nebula will next be seen on-screen in "Thor: Love and Thunder," in theaters July 8, 2022. The "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" comes to Disney+ in December 2022, while "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" comes to theaters May 5, 2023. RJLE Films will release "Dual" in theaters later in 2022.