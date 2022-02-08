How Billie Eilish Was Hired To Write Turning Red's Music

"Turning Red" features the fictional boy band 4*Town, meaning that it was crucial the right artist came on board to create music that felt current and catchy. Director Domee Shi revealed this during the film's press conference: "For Mei, 4*Town represents a new alluring world that is the total opposite of her mom and her home life, a world that she's been pushing away until the red panda arrives and brings her passions to the surface."

When it came to hiring a songwriter, producer Lindsey Collins instantly had someone in mind. "I have three teenagers at home, fun fact," she explained, "so music is constantly playing at my house. It's in my car, it's everywhere." Collins continued, "And Billie Eilish was relatively unknown, but adored by my kids in 2016, and her song 'Ocean Eyes' was playing on repeat in our house." As a result, Eilish's name was at the top of Collins' list: "So when we started thinking about songwriters who could capture the early 2000s sound and bring something fresh to it, Billie's name came up."

Collins further revealed, "After further research with the Disney music team, we had a better sense of Finneas and Billie and their influences, their style, and figured, you know, why not start with our dream choice?" However, the "Turning Red" team couldn't be sure of Eilish's reaction to the offer.