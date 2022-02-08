Why Rick Lagina Refuses To Watch The Curse Of Oak Island

It's remarkable to look back on just how popular History's "The Curse of Oak Island" has become over the years, especially considering just how intensely frustrating the show can be at times.

The series follows brothers Rick and Marty Lagina as they search the island for a mythical treasure rumored to have been there since the late 1700s. For over 200 years, Oak Island has been scoured by excavators and treasure hunters looking to solve the island's mystery once and for all. In all that time, nobody has even come close to finding the treasure, and the Lagina brothers are no exception. At this point, viewers are nine seasons in, and the brothers are essentially in the same spot they were when the show began: they have no idea where the treasure is, what the treasure might be, or if that treasure even exists. This lack of progress has led to some pretty vocal criticism from the series' fan base, and some questions about whether or not the series should even continue much further into the future.

Rick Lagina, as it happens, is someone who prefers not to watch the show he's in — though his reasons have nothing to do with frustration over the lack of answers regarding the grand mystery, but rather, a more personal factor that many viewers may relate to.