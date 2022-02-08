Andrew Garfield's Best Actor Nomination Is Even More Significant Than You Realize

In a slightly unusual awards season — with the Golden Globes merely tweeting out awards and the Critic's Choice Awards postponed to March due to COVID-19 concerns — this year's build-up to the Academy Award nominations has been a welcome dose of almost-normalcy. While many of the expected names have bagged several nominations, like "The Power of the Dog" leading with 12 nominations and "Dune" just behind it with 10, there have also been some surprises. For example, "Drive My Car," the Japanese-language film by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, came as a surprise nomination in the Best Picture category (per The New York Times).

Another nominee in the coveted category, alongside the likes of "Licorice Pizza," "Nightmare Alley," "CODA," and "West Side Story," is Lin Manuel Miranda's musical "Tick, Tick... Boom!" Andrew Garfield also earned a node in the Best Actor category for his role as the revered theater composer Jonathan Larson.

Garfield, who won the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) at this year's Golden Globe Awards, was an expected contender, and now that things are official, we can celebrate the fact that this nomination carries extra significance.