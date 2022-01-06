The Real Reason You Won't Be Able To Watch The 2022 Golden Globes
Awards season is nigh. Films like "The Power of the Dog" and "Belfast," along with TV productions like "Ted Lasso" and "Succession," are vying for "best of" recognition from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) at the 79th Golden Globes ceremony, which takes place January 9.
Awards shows are usually full of glamour, pomp, and circumstance, but have also often faced their share of controversy — and this year's Golden Globes have already seen its share. Last May, NBC opted out of broadcasting the Golden Globes in 2022 (via CNBC) following a February expose by the Los Angeles Times. The network said that reforms within the ranks of the HFPA, addressing the issues of diversity and impropriety revealed by the publication, weren't happening fast enough. While the HFPA expressed a commitment to keeping the award ceremony alive, stars around the globe have decided to boycott the event.
And now, the omicron variant of the coronavirus is making things even more complicated. A news release from the HFPA cited the rise in COVID-19 cases as the reason for the scaled-down version of the event this year, which will be "private": there will be no audience, no movie stars, and no live stream of the Golden Globes in 2022.
The Golden Globes must go on: Winners will be revealed at 6 p.m. PT on January 9
The HFPA announced Tuesday that the winners of the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards® will be revealed on January 9, 2022. The announcements will come from the Beverly Hilton at 6 p.m. PT. Kyle Bowser, senior vice president of the NAACP Hollywood Bureau, is expected to discuss the HFPA's collaboration in the "Reimagine Coalition," a five-year initiative that's working to increase diversity and inclusion within the entertainment industry. "In addition to recognizing 2021's best in film and television, the Golden Globe Awards will shine a light on the long-established philanthropy work of the HFPA, showcasing a range of grantees during the program," the release read.
The 90-minute program will have no audience, no red carpet, and no members of the media. Members of the HFPA as well as award grantees who do attend must have proof of vaccination and booster, plus a negative PCR test from within the previous 48 hours. Social distancing and masking will also be required.
The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the event will not have a live stream. Apparently, this is partly due to the fact that NBC, with rights to the broadcast, blocked the HFPA from creating its own content. Instead, a rep said in a statement, "This year's event is going to be a private event and will not be live-streamed. We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media."
So, if you want to know who comes out on top in this prelude to the Oscars, you're going to have to hear it secondhand in 2022.