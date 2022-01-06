The Real Reason You Won't Be Able To Watch The 2022 Golden Globes

Awards season is nigh. Films like "The Power of the Dog" and "Belfast," along with TV productions like "Ted Lasso" and "Succession," are vying for "best of" recognition from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) at the 79th Golden Globes ceremony, which takes place January 9.

Awards shows are usually full of glamour, pomp, and circumstance, but have also often faced their share of controversy — and this year's Golden Globes have already seen its share. Last May, NBC opted out of broadcasting the Golden Globes in 2022 (via CNBC) following a February expose by the Los Angeles Times. The network said that reforms within the ranks of the HFPA, addressing the issues of diversity and impropriety revealed by the publication, weren't happening fast enough. While the HFPA expressed a commitment to keeping the award ceremony alive, stars around the globe have decided to boycott the event.

And now, the omicron variant of the coronavirus is making things even more complicated. A news release from the HFPA cited the rise in COVID-19 cases as the reason for the scaled-down version of the event this year, which will be "private": there will be no audience, no movie stars, and no live stream of the Golden Globes in 2022.