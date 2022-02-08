This Spider-Man Villain Just Got The Second Oscar Nom Of His Epic Career
Another year, another Oscar season where mainstream Marvel films don't make a dent in the sort of high-profile nominations that fans would like to see (even if its stars aren't too concerned). Be that as it may, that hasn't stopped some of its most beloved stars from getting recognition from work they've done outside the MCU.
We say "beloved," but this year, the familiar Marvel face that the Oscars have seen fit to credit is a man who, while adored by viewers, has caused nothing but trouble for our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, no matter what dimension he's in. This marks the actor's second nomination after successfully winning a shiny gold statue back in 2014, where he put fear into the hearts of anyone that held a drumstick. Now seven years on, and he may be in the running to win another overly extravagant doorstop alongside his nominated co-stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in Aaron Sorkin's biopic "Being the Ricardos."
Congrats go to J.K. Simmons on his second Oscar nomination
The part-time head of the Daily Bugle and thorn in the side of our beloved wall-crawler, J. Jonah Jameson, aka J.K. Simmons, was among the many names called out today for the upcoming 94th Academy Awards. His performance in "Being the Ricardos" as William Frawley will be in the contest alongside some equally impressive talent this year. Besides Simmons hitting just the right tempo for the Academy this year, he'll be in competition for Best Supporting Actor along with Ciarán Hinds for "Belfast," and Troy Kotsur, who is the first deaf male actor to earn recognition at the Oscars for his performance in "CODA." Also in the running are "The Power of the Dog" supporting stars Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons.
It's a very tough category to be lined up in given the undeniably impressive performances that have earned recognition this year. We'll have to wait and see if Simmons earns another prize to go alongside his "Whiplash" win, when the victors are announced on April 25.