This Spider-Man Villain Just Got The Second Oscar Nom Of His Epic Career

Another year, another Oscar season where mainstream Marvel films don't make a dent in the sort of high-profile nominations that fans would like to see (even if its stars aren't too concerned). Be that as it may, that hasn't stopped some of its most beloved stars from getting recognition from work they've done outside the MCU.

We say "beloved," but this year, the familiar Marvel face that the Oscars have seen fit to credit is a man who, while adored by viewers, has caused nothing but trouble for our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, no matter what dimension he's in. This marks the actor's second nomination after successfully winning a shiny gold statue back in 2014, where he put fear into the hearts of anyone that held a drumstick. Now seven years on, and he may be in the running to win another overly extravagant doorstop alongside his nominated co-stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in Aaron Sorkin's biopic "Being the Ricardos."