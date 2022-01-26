Ron Perlman Profanely Smacks Down Critics Of Don't Look Up

The writer and director Adam McKay — known for his dark comedies such as "The Big Short" and "Vice" — recently released the comedy disaster movie "Don't Look Up." The film follows Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy PhD candidate, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), as they embark on a media tour to warn everyone of a planet-destroying comet headed toward Earth. The film serves as an allegory to the lack of radical action against the climate crisis through its satirical narrative.

The reviews for "Don't Look Up" were quite mixed — on Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently holds a 55% Tomatometer score and a 78% audience score. Positive reviews praised its humor and timeliness, including The Independent, who declared it a "punchy" satire, adding that it "is an ideal middle ground, detached enough from reality that it can function as pure satire, with the obviousness of it all only further fuelling the absurdity."

However, the negative reviews call the film heavy-handed and not as funny as intended. In a scathing review, David Fear of Rolling Stone wrote, "'Don't Look Up' is a blunt instrument in lieu of a sharp razor, and while McKay may believe that we're long past subtlety, it doesn't mean that one man's wake-up-sheeple howl into the abyss is funny, or insightful, or even watchable."

While not everyone involved has responded to the criticism, one of the film's actors, Ron Perlman, had some pretty harsh words for the criticism the film has received.