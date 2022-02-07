The Unusual Reason Ted Lasso Season 3's Release Date May Be Delayed

The first season of "Ted Lasso" was truly the definition of a sleeper hit. A TV series about a character Jason Sudeikis played in a few commercials? How would that even work?

And yet, the uplifting comedy proved to not only be one of the most popular television series of 2020, it also managed to earn unprecedented levels of critical acclaim (via Rotten Tomatoes). In its first year of eligibility, "Ted Lasso" was nominated for a total of 20 Emmy Awards, breaking a record previously set by "Glee" in 2010 (via CNN). Of those 20 nominations, the series managed to walk away with seven different awards, including three for on-screen talent.

The second season, which aired in 2021, also earned the love and adoration of fans and critics alike (via Rotten Tomatoes). Notably, the season ended with a shocking cliffhanger. Disappointed with his treatment over the course of the last season, Nathan "Nate the Great" Shelley (Nick Mohammed) betrayed Ted and all of Richmond by resigning his position as assistant coach and signing on as the new head coach of West Ham United, the recently purchased team of Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head).

As the season came to a close, many were left screaming at their televisions for more. Alas, it sounds like those fans are destined to remain screaming for just a bit longer than expected.