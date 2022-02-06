The One Thing Tom Holland Regrets Not Doing During His Time As Spider-Man

Over the course of the last two decades alone, a total of three different actors have played the live-action role of Peter Parker (aka Spider-Man), each in their own universe without any connective tissue shared between them (at least, originally). While the events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" certainly added the connective tissue by introducing today's Spider-Man (Tom Holland) to the previous iterations (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) by way of the multiverse, scars from the turbulent history of the franchise run deep among fans and cast members alike.

Sam Raimi, the director who helmed the first three "Spider-Man" films, has previously admitted to feeling "exhausted" after production on "Spider-Man 3" left him "unhappy" with the final product (via Spider-Man Fandom). When Raimi's "Spider-Man 4" failed to come to fruition, Sony opted for a reboot with Garfield in the title role, instead of Maguire (via IMDb). Sadly, that reboot proved to be relatively short-lived, only producing two "Amazing Spider-Man" films, before Holland ultimately took over the role (via IMDb).

In the years since, Garfield has been open about his disappointment in losing the role after only two movies. "I never felt like I was able to do enough," Garfield said in a 2015 interview (via Zaki's Corner). "And I couldn't rescue those films...even though I didn't sleep."

Despite the wild success of the series ("Spider-Man: No Way Home" is currently the sixth highest-grossing film of all time (via Box Office Mojo)), there seems to be plenty of regret to go around this franchise.