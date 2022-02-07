These Are The Most Commonly Sought After Items On American Pickers

Danielle Colby, per a May 2017 interview with Monsters and Critics, says that there are three different kinds of items which are popular among the pickers: "Rarities, petroliana, and automotives are what the guys look for consistently."

Rarities could stand for anything that's limited in production or quantity, or an object that is one of a kind. Something like a costume from a movie would count as a rarity, or items such as the rare Yoda figure mentioned above, since they are often rare or singular in nature. Petroliana, meanwhile, is shorthand for antique items related to the petroleum industry or gas stations. Per Collector's Weekly, those items can include old tin signs which advertise gasoline or items sold in gas stations, and antique gas pumps. Basically, anything that you might see in an old-fashioned gas station would be considered petroliana.

Lastly, what Colby means by automotive items is likely self-explanatory — the term "automotives," in this instance, encompasses everything from old engines, to hard-to-find parts, to complete (and ideally, functioning) classic cars.

All three examples frequently show up on "American Pickers," and fans of the series are likely excited to learn there will be more of those items to come as the show continues.