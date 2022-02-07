Vin Diesel Teases Major Fast & Furious 10 Production News

At this point, it seems that each new installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise is destined to upstage the action from the previous film, no matter how absurd, unbelievable, or downright excessive these action sequences might be. What started as a film franchise about illegal street racing has transformed fully into a series focused on massive action set pieces, complex heists, and plenty of overly-elaborate fight sequences. Over the years, we have watched the "Fast and Furious" team drive their cars off skyscrapers, parachute their cars out of an airplane, and (in the series' most recent installment) they even brought their cars into space.

At this point, the films play more like superhero movies than anything else, though perhaps that's the point. Each one is still incredibly entertaining, and the franchise is beloved by legions of fans worldwide.

Those fans recently got some fantastic news regarding the series' next installment, "Fast & Furious 10," courtesy of Vin Diesel himself.