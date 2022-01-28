Fast And Furious 10 May Tap This DCEU Star To Play The Franchise's Next Villain

The Hollywood Reporter has the scoop that none other than Aquaman himself is in talks to join "Fast & Furious 10" in some capacity, possibly as the film's antagonist. The addition of Jason Momoa to the franchise would be a good way to continue its method of adding more and more big stars to its ensemble cast with each installment while also allowing Momoa to add to his action-adventure repertoire.

He would seem to be a good fit for a "Fast & Furious" movie, but no one from Univeral, the studio behind the series, has confirmed the story yet. However, in addition to Diesel, series stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and Sung Kang are all slated to come back for the 10th installment, as is later series addition Charlize Theron.

As for Momoa, he's got "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" coming out late this year (December, to be precise), as well as a Netflix adaptation of the classic Winsor McCay comic strip "Little Nemo in Slumberland" on the way. Hopefully for fans of "Fast & Furious," he'll be able to make time to make trouble for the heroes of that franchise as well.