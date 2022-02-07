All Of Us Are Dead And Squid Game Officially Have This Major Achievement In Common

The end of 2021 went out with a bang with the considerable success of one of Netflix's original dramas. The Korean drama "Squid Game" aired in September of last year, culminating in mass success for the show. The brutal story follows a cast of characters who, for many different reasons, are compelled to join a life or death series of games. If these characters finish a set of six games, they can take home the prize money — enough to clear the debts that have haunted them. "Squid Game" has collected some impressive awards as well as critical and fan acclaim.

Korean dramas are now officially on the rise thanks to Netflix. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that due to the success of "Squid Game," the streamer plans to release 25 new Korean dramas and series in 2022. First up was the zombie drama "All of Us Are Dead," and it has not disappointed audiences with its release. In fact, it is similar to "Squid Game" in one significant way.