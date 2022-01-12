Squid Game Just Made Awards Show History
Netflix has had plenty of smash TV series in the past with the likes of "Stranger Things" and "Orange Is the New Black." But nothing really made its way into the zeitgeist as unexpectedly as 2021's "Squid Game."
Even if you didn't watch the show yourself, you could likely surmise the premise based on memes you found on TikTok. The series follows Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who's one of 456 contestants hoping to walk away from a competition with billions of won to his name. It's a life-changing amount of money that would permanently get him out of debt. The games seem like child's play initially, but they soon learn that when you lose a game, you aren't just kicked out of the tournament; you lose your life.
Millions of people around the globe watched the first season, so another installment is all but a certainty. In the meantime, the first season is still enjoying ample praise, especially on the awards show circuit, where it just made history in a big way.
Squid Game is the first non-English-language series to pick up nominations at the SAG Awards
"Squid Game" is clearly a major awards contender in the aftermath of the Golden Globes. It was nominated for three trophies at that ceremony, including one for "Best Television Series, Drama." O Yeong-su ended up taking home an award for "Best Supporting Actor, Television," becoming the first Korean actor to do so. It appears "Squid Game" isn't done making history yet, as it's officially become the first Korean series and first non-English-language series to score nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (via Variety).
Most notably, the Netflix show is up for "Outstanding Cast in a Drama Series" alongside the ranks of "The Handmaid's Tale," "Yellowstone," "Succession," and "The Morning Show." Additional nominations are in the cards for Lee Jung-jae for "Best Actor in a Drama Series" and Jung Ho-yeon for "Best Actress in a Drama Series." The show's also up for the "Stunt Ensemble" award.
With a strong showing at both the SAG Awards and the Golden Globes, "Squid Game" has positioned itself nicely to possibly take home some Emmys later this year. With critical acclaim, awards, and meme-ability, it's clear "Squid Game" is the runaway hit of 2021.