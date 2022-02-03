Tom Holland Reveals The Other Spider-Man He Wants To See Back On The Big Screen

During an interview to promote the upcoming release of "Uncharted," Holland wasn't shy about his hopes for a third Andrew Garfield-led "Amazing Spider-Man" movie. Garfield remains the only Spider-Man actor to not appear as the primary Spider-Man in three different features.

"I would love to see 'The Amazing Spider-Man 3,'" Holland told ComicBook.com writer Brandon Davis in response to a question about such a possibility. "I think what was so wonderful was how Andrew was able to kind of make amends with the character and the studio, you know, to kind of win the general public back."

During his interview with Davis, Holland also took time to sing the praises of his "No Way Home" co-star. "That scene where he saved Zendaya like the fan reactions in the theater, was so spectacular," Holland said. "So, should Sony decide to do that? They would have my full support, and obviously, so would Andrew."

While it remains to be seen whether or not Garfield will return to the role again, the actor has had a remarkably busy career as of late. In addition to reprising his role as Peter Parker (aka Spider-Man) in "No Way Home," 2021 also saw Garfield portray Jim Bakker in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" and Jonathan Larson in "Tick, Tick... Boom!" (via IMDb).

You can next watch Holland on screen in "Uncharted," set to be released in theaters on February 18 (via IMDb).