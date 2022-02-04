Phil Lord's Surprising Response To His Abrupt Departure From Solo: A Star Wars Story

In the last 10 years, filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have risen to critical acclaim and fame, thanks to the likes of "21 Jump Street," its sequel "22 Jump Street," "The Lego Batman Movie," and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." They even won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature at the 91st Academy Awards for their work on the "Spider-Man" movie. The film follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) who suits up as the next Web-Slinger, and a sequel is in the works for an October 2022 release date.

It's easy to see why the duo caught the attention of various studios, as they can clearly tap into comedy with ease while also blending their stories with real heart. This is all to say that it wasn't surprising when Disney and Lucasfilm tapped them to direct "Solo: A Star Wars Story" back in 2016. Unfortunately, the pair were fired from the project due to creative differences over the tone of the anthology movie. Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy later explained that their fondness for improvisation caused trouble for the production schedule, which is why Ron Howard was called in to replace them both.

Now, Phil Lord has opened up about the abrupt departure from "Solo: A Star Wars Story."