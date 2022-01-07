Ben Affleck Makes A Bold Statement About His Batman In The Flash

Despite the myriad of controversy surrounding his era of Batman, Ben Affleck thinks that this is some of his best work.

"Maybe my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done, were in the Flash movie," Affleck told The Herald Sun. "I hope they maintain the integrity of what we did because I thought it was great and really interesting — different, but not in a way that is incongruent with the character." Fans of Affleck's Batman should be encouraged by this statement. The DCEU has had significant criticism and this could be a good bookend for the Bruce Wayne that Affleck has depicted.

This may also be healing for the actor after the backlash he received during the early days of his Batman tenure. "Maybe they will decide that it doesn't work, but when I went and did it, it was really fun and really, really satisfying and encouraging and I thought, 'Wow — I think I have finally figured it out,'" Affleck went on to say.

After a long and complicated road, Affleck's Batman will get the satisfying conclusion that the actor was hoping for, if all goes according to plan.