Ben Affleck Makes A Bold Statement About His Batman In The Flash
The legacy of the "Batman" films is long as it is varied. Many actors have taken up the caped crusader to varying degrees of success and fans have often wondered who played the best Batman. One of the more controversial casting choices was that of Ben Affleck. Affleck was first cast in Zack Snyder's film "Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice." Though many have come around to appreciate Affleck's interpretation of the character, original reactions were not so kind (via ComicBook.com). Affleck has come out to say that he was hurt in the past by the backlash from his casting.
Since then, Snyder's dark and gritty vision of "Batman" has been thrown into chaos with the multiple cuts of "The Justice League" and the recasting in Matt Reeves' "The Batman" (via Empire). However, there is one more "Batman" film in store for Affleck. The actor will reprise the role of Bruce Wayne one final time in the upcoming DCEU film featuring Ezra Miller's "The Flash." With Affleck's role coming to a close in the film, the actor has some interesting thoughts on the subject.
Ben Affleck loves his scenes in The Flash
Despite the myriad of controversy surrounding his era of Batman, Ben Affleck thinks that this is some of his best work.
"Maybe my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done, were in the Flash movie," Affleck told The Herald Sun. "I hope they maintain the integrity of what we did because I thought it was great and really interesting — different, but not in a way that is incongruent with the character." Fans of Affleck's Batman should be encouraged by this statement. The DCEU has had significant criticism and this could be a good bookend for the Bruce Wayne that Affleck has depicted.
This may also be healing for the actor after the backlash he received during the early days of his Batman tenure. "Maybe they will decide that it doesn't work, but when I went and did it, it was really fun and really, really satisfying and encouraging and I thought, 'Wow — I think I have finally figured it out,'" Affleck went on to say.
After a long and complicated road, Affleck's Batman will get the satisfying conclusion that the actor was hoping for, if all goes according to plan.