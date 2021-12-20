The Hilarious Spider-Man: No Way Home Scene That Had Fans Cracking Up

If you've spent any time on the internet in the past ten years, you've undoubtedly seen the Spider-Man pointing meme. You know the one — a cartoon of two people in Spider-Man costumes pointing at each other in front of an NYPD van. The image actually comes from the 1967 "Spider-Man" cartoon (via Know Your Meme), in an episode where a villain attempts to impersonate Spider-Man. It's often used online to point out hypocrisy or when two very similar people meet. In the run up to "Spider-Man:No Way Home," sometimes a third Spider-Man would be included in the image, suggesting what would happen if and when Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire finally were together.

"No Way Home," did not disappoint, and even showed the three Spider-Men recreate the meme in one hilarious moment. When the trio of web-slingers are at the Midtown High lab with MJ and Ned, Ned calls for "Peter," causing some confusion among the three versions of the character. They all point at each other in perplexity as they try to determine who Ned is addressing. A similar moment of pointing happens during the climactic final battle, when the three Peters are trying to plan their attack.

"No Way Home" is chock-full of Easter Eggs, and we're glad we finally got to see one of our favorite memes recreated in live action.