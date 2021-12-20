The Hilarious Spider-Man: No Way Home Scene That Had Fans Cracking Up
Spoiler Warning: Major plot details for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" are ahead.
For longtime Spidey fans, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is a two hour and twenty-eight minute long love letter. With a return to a more comic-accurate version of the character, along with countless nods to the previous cinematic Spider-Man incarnations by directors Sam Raimi and Marc Webb, "No Way Home" is fan service at its best.
There was one shining highlight among all the moments of nostalgia: the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as their respective Spider-Men. Watching the two actors reprise their characters and appear in the MCU was something of a dream come true for "Spider-Man" fans. It was also a moment to see where these two Peter Parkers are now, and how they've continued to cope with the trauma we saw unfold in their films. However, it wasn't all misery for the trio of Peter Parkers. The web-slingers truly bonded and formed a brotherhood of sorts — and also recreated one especially hilarious moment.
Tom, Tobey, and Andrew recreated the famous Spider-Man pointing meme
If you've spent any time on the internet in the past ten years, you've undoubtedly seen the Spider-Man pointing meme. You know the one — a cartoon of two people in Spider-Man costumes pointing at each other in front of an NYPD van. The image actually comes from the 1967 "Spider-Man" cartoon (via Know Your Meme), in an episode where a villain attempts to impersonate Spider-Man. It's often used online to point out hypocrisy or when two very similar people meet. In the run up to "Spider-Man:No Way Home," sometimes a third Spider-Man would be included in the image, suggesting what would happen if and when Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire finally were together.
"No Way Home," did not disappoint, and even showed the three Spider-Men recreate the meme in one hilarious moment. When the trio of web-slingers are at the Midtown High lab with MJ and Ned, Ned calls for "Peter," causing some confusion among the three versions of the character. They all point at each other in perplexity as they try to determine who Ned is addressing. A similar moment of pointing happens during the climactic final battle, when the three Peters are trying to plan their attack.
"No Way Home" is chock-full of Easter Eggs, and we're glad we finally got to see one of our favorite memes recreated in live action.