Jonathan Bailey Teases Bridgerton Season 2's 'Dangerous' Love Triangle

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, "Bridgerton" Season 2 sets up not just one love interest for Anthony, but two. When the Sharma family moves from Bombay to London, Anthony finds himself immediately pulled toward Edwina (Charithra Chandran), believing her to be his perfect match — until he finds himself also falling for Edwina's sister, Kate (Simone Ashley).

Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the love triangle his character finds himself in — and explains why it's "dangerous." Bailey said, "You can understand why he's drawn to both. And they're both drawn to him in turn. It's an interesting love triangle; it's dangerous when it's siblings. It's bestial between them in a way season 1 wasn't. They're all animals with each other."

Bailey also discussed how his love triangle speaks to the greater themes of the show and highlights the specifics of the dating — or, rather, courting — culture of the Regency era. Bailey continued, "Edwina and Kate are the embodiment of his approaches to love — one is head, one is heart. The push and pull [illustrates] how intense it is to fall in love in a society that is so rigid, where the gender roles are so specific, and how much those roles can be completely counterproductive to happiness, progression, and to love."

Fans will get to see the "charged and transporting and romantic" season, as Chris Van Dusen described it to EW, when it premieres on Netflix on March 25.