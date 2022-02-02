Tales Of The Walking Dead Just Added This Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star

"Tales of the Walking Dead" is shaping up to be quite an interesting series. An anthology show set within "The Walking Dead" universe, per Deadline, the forthcoming show already boasts the talents of "ER" vet Anthony Edwards, indie cinema queen Parker Posey, and genre stars Poppy Liu ("Hacks") and Jillian Bell ("22 Jump Street").

Deadline also reports that each episode will span the length of an hour and each episode is a standalone story. Characters who previously appeared in "The Walking Dead" will appear on the program in addition to those characters who are new to the series. "Tales of the Walking Dead" will be headed by a variety of different directors, including Haifaa al-Mansour ("Archive 81"), Deborah Kampmeier ("Clarice"), and Tara Nicole Weyr ("Fear The Walking Dead"). According to Deadline, the anthology will debut on AMC and AMC+ sometime in the summer.

There's one more actor who's signed on to appear on "Tales of the Walking Dead," and for fans of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," he will likely be a familiar and beloved face.