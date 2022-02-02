A Key Cast Member Will Return For Loki Season 2

Immediately after Season 1 of "Loki ” wrapped up on Disney+, fans were treated to the news that there will be a Season 2. While it's assumed that Tom Hiddleston will return, since he's the main character, there have been so many questions about who else will — or won't — come back. Kate Herron, who directed all the episodes for Season 1, has already declared that she won't be returning, saying, "I'm really happy to watch it as a fan next season ..." (via Deadline).

Since the finale episode's cliffhanger that saw the creation of the multiverse, it has seemed almost certain that Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Wunmi Mosaku, Jonathan Majors, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw will return to continue their characters' journeys. We left Sylvie looking despondent after stabbing "He Who Remains," Mobius and Hunter-15 confused and unable to remember who Loki is, and Ravonna Renslayer determined to find "free will."

Now, at least one major star from the 1st season has finally confirmed that they will be returning for Season 2.