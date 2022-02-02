A Key Cast Member Will Return For Loki Season 2
Immediately after Season 1 of "Loki ” wrapped up on Disney+, fans were treated to the news that there will be a Season 2. While it's assumed that Tom Hiddleston will return, since he's the main character, there have been so many questions about who else will — or won't — come back. Kate Herron, who directed all the episodes for Season 1, has already declared that she won't be returning, saying, "I'm really happy to watch it as a fan next season ..." (via Deadline).
Since the finale episode's cliffhanger that saw the creation of the multiverse, it has seemed almost certain that Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Wunmi Mosaku, Jonathan Majors, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw will return to continue their characters' journeys. We left Sylvie looking despondent after stabbing "He Who Remains," Mobius and Hunter-15 confused and unable to remember who Loki is, and Ravonna Renslayer determined to find "free will."
Now, at least one major star from the 1st season has finally confirmed that they will be returning for Season 2.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw confirms she's returning for Loki Season 2
After confirmation from Backstage that shooting for Season 2 of "Loki" is set to begin this summer at Pinewood Studios, chatter has begun to grow again about who is coming back for the next season. Gugu Mbatha-Raw has become the first to break her silence. When asked on "Good Morning America" if she's returning to the show, she laughed and said, "So, so exciting. I know there is a Season 2. I know that I'm in it. And that's about all I can say." She went on to express how excited she is to return to the character of Renslayer and the world of "Loki" in general.
Many fans are hopeful that "Loki" will bring some of the Marvel comics material into the series, in which Ravonna Renslayer and Kang the Conqueror love each other. With there being so many different stories and iterations of Kang and Renslayer, there is plenty of material to choose from. Hopefully, Disney+ will announce the cast for Season 2 soon, and we can breathe a sigh of relief knowing for sure that everyone is coming back to continue their adventures.